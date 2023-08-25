Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $7.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.89.

Several analysts have commented on HPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $875.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $245.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -81.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.