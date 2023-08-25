Ibstock (LON:IBST) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $148.57

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.57 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.86). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 149.50 ($1.91), with a volume of 546,115 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.30) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ibstock

Ibstock Stock Up 0.2 %

Ibstock Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 160.81. The company has a market cap of £569.62 million, a P/E ratio of 803.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ibstock news, insider Chris McLeish sold 90,364 shares of Ibstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.96), for a total value of £139,160.56 ($177,546.01). Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ibstock

(Get Free Report)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.