Ibstock (LON:IBST) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $148.57

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.57 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.86). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 149.50 ($1.91), with a volume of 546,115 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.30) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.
In other Ibstock news, insider Chris McLeish sold 90,364 shares of Ibstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.96), for a total value of £139,160.56 ($177,546.01). Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.
