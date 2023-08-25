ICON Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $161.32 million and $2.24 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 965,519,447 coins and its circulating supply is 965,519,444 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 965,398,140.5360907 with 965,398,088.7711439 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.17281076 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,080,455.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.