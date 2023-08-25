IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $88,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $336,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,080,000 after buying an additional 334,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after buying an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,183,000 after buying an additional 208,387 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $486.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $511.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.