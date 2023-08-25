Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $237.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.27 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.