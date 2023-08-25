Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $35,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,402,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,054,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,072,000 after purchasing an additional 135,575 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.6% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,859,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.27.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

