Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.84. 2,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Indivior in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Indivior during the second quarter worth about $83,678,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth approximately $72,583,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth approximately $53,954,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth approximately $29,803,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth approximately $23,101,000. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
