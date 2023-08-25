Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,438,000 after purchasing an additional 191,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,690,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $276,871.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,910,389.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $276,871.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,910,389.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $38,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,602.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,628. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $55.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

