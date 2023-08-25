Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,560,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,959,000 after buying an additional 46,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 811,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,050,000 after buying an additional 52,233 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.4 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

