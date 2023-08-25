Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 628,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $12.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

