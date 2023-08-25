Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.87 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 54.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $2,447.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,480.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,508.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.