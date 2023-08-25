Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.02 Million in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Inari Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,229,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,386,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 117,622 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Inari Medical by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,689,000 after purchasing an additional 356,309 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,251,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,251,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,424,650.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,410,976.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,683. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Trading Down 2.2 %

NARI stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.59 and a 12-month high of $83.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NARI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NARI

Inari Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.