Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,061 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 168.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 11,037.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $116.19 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $133.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lennar

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.