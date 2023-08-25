Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,301 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $144.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.40 and a twelve month high of $149.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

