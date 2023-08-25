Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,227 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,726 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,503,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,711,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $416.31 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $456.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

