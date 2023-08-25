Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,080 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,604 shares of company stock worth $13,088,354. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

EW stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

