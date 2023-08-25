Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. CWM LLC grew its position in APA by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in APA by 86.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in APA by 116.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 46,885 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in APA by 7,035.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in APA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

