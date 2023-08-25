InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra Sells 10,000 Shares

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R. Rimmy Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

On Friday, August 18th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 19,856 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $211,664.96.

On Wednesday, August 16th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $107,300.00.

On Monday, August 14th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $54,100.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $45,200.00.

INFU stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 34,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,919. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $212.39 million, a P/E ratio of 336.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 597.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 881,856 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 7.1% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 885,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,904 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 16.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 108,454 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

