Insider Buying: Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Purchases 800 Shares of Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,548. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

On Friday, July 7th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,980.00.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $40.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 10.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,236,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,362,000 after purchasing an additional 214,923 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after buying an additional 73,135 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the first quarter worth about $2,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,486,000. 15.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BATRA

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.