Insider Buying: Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Purchases 800 Shares of Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,548. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 7th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,980.00.
Atlanta Braves Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $40.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $54.94.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
