Insider Buying: Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Fay bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.39 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,700.00 ($45,961.54).

Andrew Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Andrew Fay bought 5,000 shares of Growthpoint Properties Australia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.89 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$14,450.00 ($9,262.82).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Andrew Fay purchased 35,000 shares of Growthpoint Properties Australia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.11 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,850.00 ($69,775.64).

Growthpoint Properties Australia Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.23.

Growthpoint Properties Australia Company Profile

Growthpoint provides space for you and your business to thrive. Since 2009, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we have $6.9 billion3 total assets under management. We directly own and manage 58 high quality, modern office and industrial properties, valued at approximately $5.0 billion3.

