Insider Buying: InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Insider Buys $473,875.00 in Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) insider Chase, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $947.75 per share, for a total transaction of $473,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,984,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IHT

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.