Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Acquires $30,160.00 in Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,944.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stryve Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNAX opened at $3.77 on Friday. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryve Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,045,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryve Foods

(Get Free Report)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.