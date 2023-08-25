Insider Buying: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CEO Purchases $59,329.86 in Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Army purchased 14,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,329.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,542.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Army also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vapotherm alerts:

On Friday, August 18th, Joseph Army acquired 7,489 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $22,991.23.

On Monday, August 14th, Joseph Army acquired 2,742 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $8,774.40.

On Friday, August 11th, Joseph Army acquired 27,109 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $84,580.08.

Vapotherm Price Performance

VAPO stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vapotherm

Vapotherm Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth $2,995,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 369,700 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 1,598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 927,944 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.