Insider Buying: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CEO Purchases $59,329.86 in Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Army purchased 14,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,329.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,542.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Joseph Army also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 18th, Joseph Army acquired 7,489 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $22,991.23.
- On Monday, August 14th, Joseph Army acquired 2,742 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $8,774.40.
- On Friday, August 11th, Joseph Army acquired 27,109 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $84,580.08.
VAPO stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $23.65.
Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.
