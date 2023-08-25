Insider Selling: 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Major Shareholder Sells $1,695,469.00 in Stock

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 152,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $1,695,469.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 36,096 shares of 26 Capital Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $404,997.12.

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

ADER opened at $11.25 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 26 Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 375,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 302,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 10.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 280,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

