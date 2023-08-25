Insider Selling: 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Major Shareholder Sells $1,695,469.00 in Stock

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 152,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $1,695,469.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 15th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 36,096 shares of 26 Capital Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $404,997.12.
26 Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %
ADER opened at $11.25 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.
About 26 Capital Acquisition
26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.
