Insider Selling: Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells 5,023 Shares of Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$83,632.95.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Alamos Gold stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 366,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,853. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.74 and a twelve month high of C$19.18.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$350.59 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6981213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. CIBC upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$21.25 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

