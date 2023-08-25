Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $14,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patricia Mulroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Patricia Mulroy sold 2,225 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $66,772.25.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.96 and a beta of 1.09. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

About Bowman Consulting Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

