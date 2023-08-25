Insider Selling: BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) CEO Sells 238,147 Shares of Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $6,037,026.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,864 shares in the company, valued at $833,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BRP Group Stock Down 1.0 %
BRP Group stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.32. 237,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 28,700.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BRP Group
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.