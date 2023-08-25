Insider Selling: BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) CEO Sells 238,147 Shares of Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $6,037,026.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,864 shares in the company, valued at $833,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BRP Group Stock Down 1.0 %

BRP Group stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.32. 237,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 28,700.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRP Group

(Get Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.