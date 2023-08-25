Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Sells 396 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $17,618.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,598.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $44.89. 2,445,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,152. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.05, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $619,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $16,290,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Catalent by 4.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $7,805,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Catalent by 44.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

