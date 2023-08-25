Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Sells 396 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $17,618.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,598.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $44.89. 2,445,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,152. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.05, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $619,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $16,290,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Catalent by 4.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $7,805,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Catalent by 44.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
