Insider Selling: Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Director Sells 6,656 Shares of Stock

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $62,499.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,441,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,537,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.60, a PEG ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,540,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,100 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,458,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,527,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

