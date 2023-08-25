Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) COO Sells $25,791.48 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) COO Evan Berlin sold 2,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $25,791.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 285,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,074.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evan Berlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Evan Berlin sold 298 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $3,474.68.

On Saturday, June 3rd, Evan Berlin sold 1,298 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $15,290.44.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.16. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $170.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.23 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. EverCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in EverCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in EverCommerce by 58.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

