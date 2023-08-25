Insider Selling: GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Insider Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $17,618.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,028.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kathleen Patricia Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 3,130 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $24,101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is -169.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1,563.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is headquartered in United States.

