Insider Selling: Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) CEO Sells $198,121.77 in Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Zindrick sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $198,121.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,668.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Genelux Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNLX opened at $23.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. Genelux Co. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Genelux Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLX. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Genelux during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genelux by 2,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

