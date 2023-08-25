Insider Selling: Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) CEO Sells $198,121.77 in Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Zindrick sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $198,121.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,668.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ GNLX opened at $23.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. Genelux Co. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $40.98.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
