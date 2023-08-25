Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) COO Sells 3,116 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) COO Antoinette Paone sold 3,116 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $15,361.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,366.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 114,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,102. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $311.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $8,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 94.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 437,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,871,000 after buying an additional 383,149 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 865,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 258,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

(Get Free Report)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Stories

