Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO Sells $295,308.96 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $295,308.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,585,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,973,127.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Intapp Price Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.52. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

