Insider Selling: N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) CEO Sells $514,567.62 in Stock

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of N-able stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $514,567.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,293,515.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

N-able Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NABL stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. N-able, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 162.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on N-able from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on N-able from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NABL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in N-able during the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in N-able by 298.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in N-able in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in N-able by 63.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in N-able in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

