Insider Selling: Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Insider Sells £772,923.28 in Stock

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) insider Philip Vincent sold 224,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.39), for a total value of £772,923.28 ($986,123.09).

Redde Northgate Price Performance

Shares of LON:REDD opened at GBX 333 ($4.25) on Friday. Redde Northgate plc has a one year low of GBX 276.50 ($3.53) and a one year high of GBX 438 ($5.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 350.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 369.41. The company has a market capitalization of £762.37 million, a PE ratio of 564.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Redde Northgate alerts:

Redde Northgate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $7.50. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,067.80%.

Redde Northgate Company Profile

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

Read More

