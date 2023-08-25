Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CFO Sells 1,355 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $213,019.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,938.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SXI traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.32. 8,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,861. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.39. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $80.88 and a 1 year high of $168.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 9,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

