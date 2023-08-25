Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $377,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,340.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timken Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TKR traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 512,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average is $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Citigroup lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth about $1,810,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Timken by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

