Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells $22,068.41 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 24,251 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $22,068.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,797,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,513.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Adam David Sachs sold 4,142 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $8,491.10.
Vicarious Surgical Price Performance
NYSE:RBOT opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $120.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $6,159,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,887,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 859,374 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
