Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells $22,068.41 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 24,251 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $22,068.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,797,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,513.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Adam David Sachs sold 4,142 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $8,491.10.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

NYSE:RBOT opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $120.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $6,159,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,887,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 859,374 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.