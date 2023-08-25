Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 111 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,461 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,954 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $284.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,724,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,409. The company has a market capitalization of $207.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.37. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

