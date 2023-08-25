Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $471.47. 906,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,609. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $482.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.40. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

