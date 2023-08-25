Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $5.44 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2023

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $183.98. The company had a trading volume of 29,331,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,935,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.