Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $5.44 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $183.98. The company had a trading volume of 29,331,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,935,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.