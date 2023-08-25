Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.40 Million in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Asia 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 931.5% in the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,529 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,868,000. Finally, Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,171,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 34,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,759. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

