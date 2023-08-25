Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 763.6% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,538,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 169.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1,037.8% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 115,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,568,000 after acquiring an additional 105,579 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,615.42.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $22.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,237.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,388.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,216.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,227.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

