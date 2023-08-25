Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 87.9% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIBL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.16. 15,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.62 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. Inspire 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $34.39.

About Inspire 100 ETF

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

