Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $135.48 and last traded at $135.48. Approximately 49,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 220,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.03 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 53.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at $328,666,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,189.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,666,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 12.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.