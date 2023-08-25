Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Scott Fitzgerald Sells 2,572 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $89,505.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 881 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $30,738.09.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $163,400.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $162,320.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 14,041 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $639,146.32.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,959 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $268,631.72.

On Thursday, June 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $166,080.00.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA opened at $34.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.52. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $50.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTA. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

