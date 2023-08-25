International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 38,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.35. 3,658,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

