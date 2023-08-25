Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.17-16.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.890-16.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.96 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.94-2.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $531.14.

Get Intuit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $497.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.16 and a 200 day moving average of $445.24. The stock has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $514.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.