Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $5.48 on Friday, reaching $291.12. 538,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,831. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.98. The company has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

